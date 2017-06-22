U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionPreview Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith Turning Carpool Karaoke Into the Best Party Ever
FranceChamps-Elysees Attacker Who Drove Into Police Car Pledged Allegiance to ISIS: Prosecutor
FRANCE-POLICE-INCIDENT
public healthBats Are the Number-One Carriers of Disease
Pallid bat (Antrozous pallidus) in flight, near Portal, Arizona, United States of America, North America
Population3 Ways Societies Counted Populations Before the U.S. Census
The quipu was a series of knotted strings by which the Inca kept their administrative records, though a moreesoteric function cannot be ruled out
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile
Protestors carry a portrait of Philando Castile, June 16, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images
Crime

'I Don't Want You to Get Shooted.' New Video Shows a Daughter's Plea After Philando Castile Shooting

Kevin Lui
10:25 AM ET

New police footage released Wednesday reveals more of the immediate aftermath of the fatal 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile in a Minnesota suburb, depicting the heartwrenching moment shared in the back of a police car between Castile's girlfriend and her daughter.

The video, released following the acquittal of the police officer who shot Castile, shows Diamond Reynolds with her four-year-old daughter. An emotional Reynolds is heard shouting an expletive, and her daughter pleads with her to be quiet so that she won't "get shooted." Later, when Reynolds says she wishes she could take her handcuffs off, her daughter again implores: "No, please don’t, I don’t want you to get shooted."

"They're not going to shoot me, I'm already in handcuffs," Reynolds responds.

The video was among a vast collection of documents released by state authorities following the manslaughter trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the former police officer who shot Castile, NBC News reports. Yanez was acquitted last week, and authorities released police dashcam footage of the encounter this week.

The shooting of Castile drew national attention after Reynolds live-streamed the harrowing moments following the shooting on Facebook.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME