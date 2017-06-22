U.S.
Search
Sign In
Population3 Ways Societies Counted Populations Before the U.S. Census
The quipu was a series of knotted strings by which the Inca kept their administrative records, though a moreesoteric function cannot be ruled out
BusinessBalenciaga's Latest Effort to Troll the Fashion World Is Selling This $1,100 Shopping Bag
Prince HarryNo One in the Royal Family Wants to Be King or Queen, Prince Harry Says
Commonwealth Day Service &amp; Reception
london600 Buildings May Have Similar Flammable Panels to Grenfell Tower
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
Weekend Shoppers As Japan Growth Trails Forecasts
Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 16, 2014.  Yuriko Nakao—Bloomberg/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Heath Care Bill, ISIS in Iraq and World Population

Melissa Chan
8:48 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate GOP to unveil health care bill

Republican leaders in the Senate today are expected to publicly reveal their proposed health care bill, which is meant to replace the Affordable Care Act. Among other changes, the measure would cut Medicaid and no longer penalize people for not buying insurance, according to the Associated Press.

ISIS ruins one of Iraq's most iconic mosques

ISIS militants exploded Iraq’s ancient and iconic al-Nuri mosque, which is also known as Mosul's Great Mosque and dates to the 12th century, according to the AP. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the ISIS group’s latest destruction "is a formal declaration of their defeat."

U.N. releases world population projections

The world's population is on track to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to a new United Nations report. There are currently about 7.6 billion people in the world. The forecast also says India’s population is projected to exceed China’s in less than a decade.

Also:

At least 29 people were killed in a suicide car bombing outside a bank in Afghanistan.

The stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint, Mich., is being investigated as terrorism.

An Indiana waterpark has shut down after children suffered chemical burns from chlorine.

More than half of teens are having sex, and most use birth control, a new study has found.

Step aside, fidget spinner. The "toothpick crossbow" is now sweeping China.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME