Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationAndrew Cuomo Just Granted Clemency to a Detained 9/11 Worker
Andrew Cuomo
Crime'Partying Was More Important Than Their Child.’ Parents Face Neglect Charges After Bringing Baby to a Bar
CongressTop Health Groups Not Consulted for Republican Health Care Bill
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
Foreign RelationsThe White House, Wonder Woman and What to Know About Thucydides
Statue of Thucydides the Greek philosopher in front of Parliament building
71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Walter McBride—WireImage
celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Just Handled Her Troll Who Questioned Her Decision to Use IVF

Cady Lang
3:42 PM ET

Expert husband troll and Twitter fairy godmother Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to let her opinion be known on the Internet, something that she made amply clear after Twitter trolls criticized her decision to use IVF to get pregnant.

The model, who has a daughter named Luna with husband John Legend, has been vocal about the difficulty that she had conceiving a baby conventionally, as well as the couple's decision to use IVF. So it should come as no surprise that she shared with the world via Twitter that they still have an embryo to spare with her trademark candor.

Predictably, the Internet jumped to conclusions, which Chrissy promptly shut down.

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user criticized Chrissy as to why she chose to do IVF, which Chrissy handled in a very on-brand fashion.

Moral of the story? Don't come for Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME