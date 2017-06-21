Chrissy Teigen Just Handled Her Troll Who Questioned Her Decision to Use IVF

Expert husband troll and Twitter fairy godmother Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to let her opinion be known on the Internet, something that she made amply clear after Twitter trolls criticized her decision to use IVF to get pregnant.

The model, who has a daughter named Luna with husband John Legend, has been vocal about the difficulty that she had conceiving a baby conventionally , as well as the couple's decision to use IVF. So it should come as no surprise that she shared with the world via Twitter that they still have an embryo to spare with her trademark candor.

Damn how's my embryo gonna be in debt before it's even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

PAY YA RENT, embryo!!! - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

Predictably, the Internet jumped to conclusions, which Chrissy promptly shut down.

no....storage as in...a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol https://t.co/EyGvHAi1kq - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user criticized Chrissy as to why she chose to do IVF, which Chrissy handled in a very on-brand fashion.

Oh wow I didn't know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money. https://t.co/V75fZoEaS5 - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 21, 2017

Moral of the story? Don't come for Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.