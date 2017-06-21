White HouseSean Spicer Won't Say If President Trump Believes Russia Interfered in the 2016 Election
Chris Miller and Phil Lord pose for a portrait during the Star Wars Convention 2016 on July 15, 2016 in London, England.  Ben Pruchnie—Getty Images
movies

Directors of Star Wars' Han Solo Film Depart Over 'Creative Differences'

Alana Abramson
Jun 20, 2017

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were directing the untitled Han Solo movie, have stepped away from the Star Wars spin-off film, citing "creative differences."

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project," Lord and Miller said in a joint statement. "We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true."

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Disney's Lucasfilm, which produces the Star Wars films, called Lord and Miller "talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew" but said they decided to part ways because they have different creative visions.

The film has been shooting since February, according to Variety, and is still scheduled for a May 2018 release and a new director will be announced, Lucasfilm said. The movie is a prequel focusing a younger version of Harrison Ford's iconic character played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Prior to taking on the Han Solo project, Lord and Miller were known for directing successful comedies including 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and The Lego Movie.

