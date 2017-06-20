Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionCorinne Olympios' Lawyer Vows to Continue Bachelor in Paradise Investigation
OK! Magazine's Summer Kick-Off Party - Arrivals
MosquitoesScientists are Using Dirty Socks to Understand Why Some People Are Mosquito Magnets
mosquitoes blood sucking
White HousePresident Trump's Approval Rating Holds Steady in Pew Survey
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
viralThe Internet Is Sharing Hilarious Life Lessons From Jaws in Honor of the 42nd Anniversary
Richard Dreyfuss (left) (as marine biologist Hooper) and Robert Shaw (as shark fisherman Quint) look off the stern of Quint's fishing boat the 'Orca' at the terrifying approach of the mechanical giant shark dubbed 'Bruce' in a scene from the film 'Jaws.'
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi—Getty Images
Senate

John McCain Jokes That the Russians Have Been Able to Hack the Senate Health Care Bill

Alana Abramson
6:00 PM ET

Senator John McCain says he hasn't seen the Senate's version of the American Health Care Act — but wouldn't be surprised if the Russians have.

"I’m sure the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it," McCain said,according to Bloomberg. He also noted that he hasn't met "any American" who has seen the bill.

The Senate version of the American Health Care Act, which passed in the House of Representatives last month, is set to be released shortly, so the Senate can vote on it before the July 4th recess. But the process has gone on behind closed doors, and, according to Bloomberg, will not go through committee hearings. Multiple Senators, even from the Republican Party, said they have yet to see the bill.

"I haven't seen it [the bill] yet either, even though I've been a member of this working groups amongst Senate Republicans assigned to help narrow some of the focus of this," Utah Senator Mike Lee said in a video on his Facebook page .

"If you're frustrated by the lack of transparency in this process," Lee continued, "I share your frustration."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME