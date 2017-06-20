Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
fashionThis Hijab-Wearing Model Just Landed a Glossy Magazine Cover
TOPSHOT-FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-MAX MARA
CongressIvanka Trump Met With Lawmakers to Discuss Paid Family Leave
Ivanka Trump walks with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), to a meeting with Senators regarding paid family leave, at U.S. Capitol on June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
celebritiesDaniel Day-Lewis Is Retiring From Acting
Arthur Miller - One Night 100 Years Benefit
LoveHow Puppy Photos Can Teach Your Brain to Love Your Partner More
Watch What Happens Live With Any Cohen - Season 14
Bravo—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
celebrities

Why John Oliver Watched RuPaul's Drag Race After the 2016 Election: 'It Was the Version of America I Wanted to Live In'

Cady Lang
4:06 PM ET

While John Oliver is British, his show Last Week Tonight often centers around American politics, where Oliver has often leveled criticism at President Donald Trump for quite a while. In fact, Oliver's distaste for Trump winning the election was so much that he says it required a truly fabulous antidote: RuPaul's Drag Race.

According to Vanity Fair, Oliver watched the results of the election come in alone, calling the outcome "not ideal." He then shared that he felt "so hollow inside" that he turned to an unorthodox but trusted antidote: five back-to-back episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"It was the version of America that I wanted to live in, rather than the one that was unfolding in history," Oliver said.

A life lesson that anyone can benefit from: there's very little in life that lip-syncing for your life cannot improve.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME