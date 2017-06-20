Why John Oliver Watched RuPaul's Drag Race After the 2016 Election: 'It Was the Version of America I Wanted to Live In'

While John Oliver is British, his show Last Week Tonight often centers around American politics, where Oliver has often leveled criticism at President Donald Trump for quite a while . In fact, Oliver's distaste for Trump winning the election was so much that he says it required a truly fabulous antidote: RuPaul's Drag Race .

According to Vanity Fair , Oliver watched the results of the election come in alone, calling the outcome "not ideal." He then shared that he felt "so hollow inside" that he turned to an unorthodox but trusted antidote: five back-to-back episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race .

"It was the version of America that I wanted to live in, rather than the one that was unfolding in history," Oliver said.

A life lesson that anyone can benefit from: there's very little in life that lip-syncing for your life cannot improve.