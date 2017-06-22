Tech
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasRural America is Aging and Shrinking
Multi-generation family walking in sunny wheat field
FranceFitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Dispenser Explodes, Family Says
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Turned the GOP Health Care Plan Into a the Darkest Harry Potter Trailer Possible
celebritiesThe Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato's Subtle Nod to Selena Gomez
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
innovations

Gillette Designed a Razor for Caretakers to Shave Elderly Men

Alex Fitzpatrick
12:10 PM ET

For many men, keeping a freshly-shaven face provides a sense of dignity. But as men lose their dexterity to age or illness, it can become impossible for them to shave themselves, relying instead on caretakers. The population of Americans aged 65 and older will nearly double by 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning an increasing number of men will need grooming help. The problem is that razors are not designed for use on somebody else — until now.

Gillette’s new TREO is the first razor engineered for caregivers to shave men who can’t shave themselves. It handles like a paintbrush, making it easier for users to give a careful shave. The blade requires less water, helpful because many elderly men are shaved away from the bathroom. And the squeezable handle includes a scented gel, making the TREO a standalone shaving package.

Gillette hopes the TREO can help give elderly men a renewed sense of self-respect. “It’s clear when you watch carers looking after men in this condition that dignity is a huge part of it,” said Matt Hodgson, the project’s lead engineer.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced; for now Gillette is working with select partners to refine the idea.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME