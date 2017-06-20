President Trump Tweets Support for Republican Candidate in Georgia Special Election

President Trump tweeted his support of Republican Karen Handel, who is hoping to win a contentious special election for a vacant House in Georgia.
On Tuesday morning, Trump urged voters in Georgia to choose Handel in what has become the most expensive House race in history.
Trump has frequently touted Handel as the right choice in the race, and has spoken out against the Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.
The special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District has drawn a significant amount of attention since Trump was elected because a Democratic win would mark a substantial gain in an area that has been a Republican stronghold since 1979.