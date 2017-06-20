Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionStephen Colbert and Seth Rogen Just Trolled Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter
3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show
remembranceFashion Legend Carla Fendi Dies at 79
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in Cannes, Presented by Bold Films, Palisades Pictures and The Weinstein Company - Arrivals
ArgentinaTrove of Nazi Artifacts Including a Bust of Adolf Hitler Found
Argentina Nazi Artifacts
North KoreaNorth Korea Has ‘Heavy Responsibility’ in Otto Warmbier’s Death, South Korean President Says
Newly Elected Moon Jae-in Starts His Presidency
Congress

President Trump Tweets Support for Republican Candidate in Georgia Special Election

Mahita Gajanan
8:00 AM ET

President Trump tweeted his support of Republican Karen Handel, who is hoping to win a contentious special election for a vacant House in Georgia.

On Tuesday morning, Trump urged voters in Georgia to choose Handel in what has become the most expensive House race in history.

Trump has frequently touted Handel as the right choice in the race, and has spoken out against the Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

The special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District has drawn a significant amount of attention since Trump was elected because a Democratic win would mark a substantial gain in an area that has been a Republican stronghold since 1979.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME