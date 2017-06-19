Newsfeed
jay-z-shawn-carter
Jay-Z attends the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans Tyler Kaufman—NBAE/Getty Images
Music

In Other News Jay Z Has Just Changed His Name Again

Christian Holub / EW
3:13 PM ET

It’s been a big few weeks for Jay Z. He scored a loving tribute from the former president, his wife, Beyoncé, gave birth to twins, and he’s got a new album coming soon. Along with that album comes a more front-facing bit of news: Jay Z is changing his name again.

Just as he dropped the hyphen (becoming “Jay Z” instead of “Jay-Z”) after 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, EW has confirmed that Jay Z has once again changed the stylization of his name ahead of his upcoming visual album 4:44.

“Jay Z” is now a relic of the past, consigned to the dustbin of history. In its place stands JAY-Z, now with the hyphen back in its place and the whole name in all-caps.

Long live JAY-Z.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Follow TIME