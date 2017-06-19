Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones .

It looks as though the tensions between the Targaryens and Lannisters will finally come to a head in Game of Thrones ' upcoming seventh season . In new footage that debuted at a special Madrid exhibit set up by HBO Spain , fans were treated to a sneak peak of what appears to be the battle for Casterly Rock — the oft-mentioned but never-before-seen ancestral seat of House Lannister.

The clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at Daenerys' army of Unsullied charging a Lannister-guarded gate. A recent theory posited that this feat will be accomplished via a sneak attack made possible by Hand of the Queen Tyrion Lannister's intimate knowledge of the Casterly Rock sewage system.

The footage also features glimpses of an unidentified maester in the Citadel library, the zombified Mountain drawing his sword and Brienne and Podrick training.

Game of Thrones season seven premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Watch the video below.