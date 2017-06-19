Taylor Swift Doesn't Need Defending From Katy Perry: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran won’t be wading into the Taylor Swift/ Katy Perry feud anytime soon.

Perry recently made waves recently for appearing to take aim at Swift in her song “Swish Swish,” apparent retaliation for Swift’s 2014 track, “Bad Blood.”

Though close with Swift, Sheeran says he feels no need to defend his friend in song. “I don’t think she needs that at all,” the “Shape of You” singer, 26, told PEOPLE at the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Thursday night.





What does the honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award think about the current trend of diss tracks? “I don’t think feud songs are a hot thing—there’s always been beef songs.” A famous example? “It’s mainly been like Carly Simon,” the British singer-songwriter said. In 2015, Simon revealed that the second verse of her legendary revenge track “You’re So Vain” is about Warren Beatty .

Was there a frenzied response when Sheeran penned and performed a musical attack? “I’ve done feud songs before but no one cares about them!” he told PEOPLE with a laugh.

Sheeran’s extra fire power might not even be necessary, because Perry, 32, has apparently squashed her beef with Swift, 27, once and for all. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she told Thrive CEO Arianna Huffington last week. “I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.”

During a performance of “Swish Swish” on Monday, Perry appeared to bless Swift in her lyrics . Instead of singing the line, “Don’t you come for me,” in the first verse, Perry sang: “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

This article originally appeared on People.com