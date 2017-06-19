Ideas
Search
Sign In
politicsThe Supreme Court Will Hear a Major Gerrymandering Case. Here's What to Know About the Term's Origins
Elbridge Gerry 1744 to 1814 American statesman and Founding Father A signatory of Declaration of Independence 19th century engraving by J.B. Longacre from a drawing by Vanderlyn
NewsfeedBarack and Michelle Obama Shared the Sweetest Father's Day Exchange About Their Daughters
U.S. President elect Barack Obama stands on stage along with his wife Michelle and daughters Malia (red dress) and Sasha (black dress) during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois.
Civil RightsWhy Transgender People Suffer from ‘ID Anxiety'
Jacob Tobia identifies as genderqueer
CaliforniaCarrie Fisher Had Cocaine, Heroin and Ecstasy in Her System, Autopsy Shows
Carrie Fisher death
Crop Sprayer
Crop sprayer in field aerial view - Captured by a licensed UAV operator with a permission for aerial work. The Creative Drone—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Farming Is The Next Frontier in Luxury Retail

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The next frontier in luxury retail: farming..

By Georgina Safe at Business of Fashion

2. Power doesn’t merely corrupt, it might weaken the brain.

By Jerry Useem in the Atlantic

3. The biggest challenge for e-commerce is the U.S. Postal Service.

By Lindsay Rittenhouse in the Street

4. Here’s one way to make sure people eat their vegetables.

By Victoria Knight at CNN

5. Should children get their mother’s last name instead of their father’s?

By Sean Braswell in Ozy

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME