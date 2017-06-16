Politics
Search
Sign In
GermanyGerman Customs Officials Seized 35 Metric Tons of Fidget Spinners in May
Hand Spinner Around Paris
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Releases Financial Information Outlining His Business Assets
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
MusicTed Nugent Says He Will Not Engage in 'Hateful Rhetoric Anymore'
Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam - Show
politicsWhat Congress Needs to Change About Its Trump-Russia Investigation
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election
Roger Stone Addresses Women's Republican Club Of Miami
Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser and friend to President Donald Trump, speaks during a visit to the Women's Republican Club of Miami, Federated on May 22, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida.  Joe Raedle—Getty Images
White House

Roger Stone Wants President Trump to Legalize Marijuana

Mahita Gajanan
5:51 PM ET

Roger Stone, a close confidant of President Donald Trump, is on a mission to convince Trump to legalize marijuana through a new lobbying group.

Stone, a longtime Trump ally whose name has come up in the growing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, announced on Friday that he is forming the United States Cannabis Coalition, a new bipartisan organization that aims to get the Trump Administration to recognize the medicinal value of cannabis. The organization is registered with the IRS as a section 527 nonprofit, Business Insider reports.

"I am going to be working with a coalition of Republicans and Democrats, progressives and libertarians, liberals, and conservatives to persuade the president to keep his campaign pledge, and to remind the president that he took a strong and forthright position on this issue in the election," Stone said at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo.

While campaigning, Trump said he thinks legalizing marijuana should be a "state issue, state-by-state." In a 2016 appearance on Fox News, Trump said he was "100%" in favor of medical marijuana.

But since taking office, the Trump Administration has indicated it wants to crack down on states that have legalized marijuana. In May, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has long opposed legalization, sent a letter to Congress asking lawmakers to allow the Department of Justice to crack down on businesses and people in states where medical marijuana is legal. Department of Homeland Security chief Gen. John Kelly has also criticized the legalization of marijuana.

Stone said Trump's promise to uphold states' rights to legalize marijuana gave the President a "slight edge" in winning the election.

"It's our intention to identify, reach and mobilize millions of pro-cannabis voters to urge the President to keep his word," Stone said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME