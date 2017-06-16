President Trump Just Confirmed He's Under Investigation For Firing James Comey

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump appears to have acknowledged that he is personally under investigation over his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey .

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the U.S. president wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

On June 14, the Washington Post reported on allegations that Trump was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice , citing unidentified officials. Trump denied the report, calling it a "phony story," and a spokesman for Trump's lawyer questioned the legality of leaking information in a statement to TIME , but did not deny the report.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The man Trump is thought to be referencing in his tweet is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo that provided a basis for Comey's dismissal.

Trump's Friday tweet was the fourth in a string of posts sent Friday, criticising the "Fake News Media" and the Russia investigations.

"The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them," he wrote, adding: "Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!"