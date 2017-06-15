Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesReview: Rough Night Exposes the Threadbare Downside of the Women-Cutting-Loose Genre
Rough Night
ScienceLouisiana's Coastline Is Sinking Faster Than We Thought
Coastal waters flow through deteriorating wetlands on August 25, 2015 in Saint Bernard Parish, Louisiana.
CrimeYouTube Star Facing Child Pornography Charges Ordered to Stay Offline
YouTube, video sharing website
White HouseMike Pence Hired a Personal Lawyer to Handle the Russia Investigation
Vice President Pence Speaks At Conference On Prosperity And Security In Central America
Politics

White House Aides Try to Bring Order to Chaos

Zeke J Miller
6:33 PM ET

President Trump's aides are working behind the scenes to try to bring order to a chaotic White House, adapting some of the structures of conventional administrations to the Trump era. But those efforts have been hampered by breaking news, and the actions and statements of the president himself.

Trump is now the subject of an investigation into potential obstruction of the ongoing Russia investigation. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people," Trump tweeted in response Thursday morning. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders referred all questions about Trump's tweet, including the identity of those "very bad and conflicted people" to Trump's personal lawyer.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are working to maintain the bipartisan spirit after Wednesday's shooting at the GOP baseball practice. Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will hold a joint media appearance Thursday evening at the annual congressional baseball game, with lawmakers taking steps to honor GOP Whip Steve Scalise, who is recovering after three surgeries, and the Capitol Police officers whose actions are credited with saving lives.

Trump is done with Y2K. The administration's Qatar deal. And America's creeping national disease.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Inside the Uphill Battle to Bring Order to Donald Trump's White House
The West Wing Serenity Prayer [TIME]

Special Counsel Is Investigating Trump for Possible Obstruction of Justice, Officials Say
Trump's actions put him in jeopardy [Washington Post]

The Virginia Shooting and America's Creeping National Disease
TIME's Michael Scherer on the congressional shooting

Manafort Still Doing International Work
Trump’s former campaign chairman is under FBI investigation, but some say he is touting access to the president to prospective business partners [Politico]

Turkish Guards Will Be Charged in Embassy Protest, Officials Say
Most have left U.S [New York Times]

Congressional Ballgame Builds Bipartisan Friendship
Exhibit A: Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond. [Washington Post]

Washington Embraces Unity — for a Moment
After shooting, some reaching across the aisle [Associated Press]

newsletter
Politics NewsletterSign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample

Sound Off

"We are united in our shock. We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us." — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after Wednesday's attack

"You're going to hear me say something you've never heard me say before. I identify myself with the remarks of the speaker." — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

Bits and Bites

Trump huddled with donors on day of Comey testimony [Politico]

Trump Orders Government to Stop Work on Y2K Bug, 17 Years Later [Bloomberg]

Attorney Hits Back Against Report That President Trump Is Under Investigation for Obstruction of Justice [TIME]

Senate Overwhelmingly Approves Sanctions Against Russia for Election Meddling [Associated Press]

'We Are One Family.' Read Paul Ryan's Call for Unity After Virginia Shooting [TIME]

The Pentagon Has Agreed to Sell $12 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets to Qatar [TIME]

Australia's Prime Minister Mocked President Trump in Leaked Audio [TIME]

Trump Taps His Personal Lawyer for Russia Probe [TIME]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME