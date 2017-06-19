Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
ResearchHere's Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Coffee or Tea on a Plane
Cup of coffee on airplane tray table by window, elevated view
celebritiesMahershala Ali Discusses Being Racially Profiled and His 'Convoluted Relationship With Patriotism'
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
AlaskaA Teenager Was Mauled to Death by a Bear During a Mountain Race in Alaska
Alaska Daily Life
PhotoThe Mexican Border Newspaper That Died With Its Star Reporter
man-phone
Getty Images
Mental Health/Psychology

Why Do I Hate the Sound of My Own Voice?

Kate Samuelson
2:51 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Have you ever recoiled at the sound of your own voicemail greeting, startled by what should be the most familiar of voices—your own? If so, then you're not alone. It's common to dislike the way your voice sounds in recordings, experts say. Here's why.

You hear your own voice differently

When you hear people talking, sound waves travel through the air and into your ears, vibrating your ear drums. Your brain then transforms those vibrations into sound.

However, when you're the one talking, your vocal cords and airways also vibrate. That means that you receive two sources of sound: the sound waves that travel into your ears from your own voice, as well as vocal cord vibrations.

"When we talk, it's like everyone hears the sound through speakers, but we're hearing it through a cave complex inside our own heads," says Martin Birchall, professor of laryngology (the study of the larynx, or voice box) at University College London. "The sound is going around our sinuses, all the empty spaces in our heads and the middle part of our ears, which changes the way we hear sounds compared to what other people hear."

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

People perceive their own voice to be the combination of those two sources of sound, but everyone else just hears the external stimulus. This is why when you listen to your voice in a recording, it sounds different than the voice you're used to. You're hearing only the external stimulus, rather than the combination of the two sounds.

People are bad at recognizing their own voice

Most people don't sit around listening to the sound of their own voice independently from talking, so they can become detached from how they actually sound. One study, during which people were played recordings of their own voices, found that just 38% of people were able to identify their own voice immediately.

"When we hear our own voice in a recording, it can often feel surprising and disappointing," Birchall says. "We get used to the sound we hear in our heads, even though it's a distorted sound. We build our self-image and vocal self image around what we hear, rather than the reality."

Birchall says this can be a particular problem for people with body or gender dysmorphia. "For people with gender issues, hearing that their voice sounds like someone of the opposite sex's can be a really big issue," he says. "We like to think that the way we are talking fits with our own gender identity and when we feel we are in the wrong body or our voice isn't representative of who we are then that can be a major deal."

You're not necessarily stuck with your voice forever

If you're really disturbed by the sound of your voice, you have options, Birchall says. First, you can go to see a properly trained voice therapist, which is different from a speech therapist. Voice therapists work with patients to improve their cadence and the rhythms of their pitch by doing specific exercises, like working on breathing patterns by getting them to blow bubbles through a straw. "It's like physiotherapy, but for the voice," he says.

If voice therapy is unsuccessful, people can seek seek specialist psychologist support. It's also possible to make a person's pitch higher or lower through surgery, which is a common part of gender reassignment surgery.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME