White House

President Trump's Disapproval Rating Just Hit Another Record High

Alana Abramson
2:10 PM ET

President Donald Trump disapproval rating is at a new record-high, outpacing his immediate predecessors for the highest disapproval rating in the shortest amount of time.

According to the latest Gallup Daily Tracking poll, 60% of Americans disapproved of Trump's job performance, while 36% approved.

The Gallup Daily Tracking poll provides approval ratings data dating back to Harry Truman. Trump is the only President to hit a 60% disapproval rating within the first four-and-a-half months of his presidency. Bill Clinton had a 50% disapproval rating this far in to his presidency

Barack Obama and George W. Bush's disapproval ratings at this point in their presidencies were 31% and 35% respectively, nearly half of Trump's.

Obama never hit a disapproval rating of 60%. George W. Bush did not hit that number until 2006, when he was halfway through his second term.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points and is based on interviews with roughly 1,500 adults.

