Harry Potter

People Are Going Crazy for New Cauldron Cakes at Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Mahita Gajanan
12:43 PM ET

A major draw at Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter is the food. From a cart that serves Butterbeer to the Leaky Cauldron, which serves full meals, the food aspect of J.K. Rowling's beloved book series comes to life at the park — and a revamped cake has joined the group.

New Cauldron Cakes are now available at the sweet shops Honeydukes and Sugarplums, according to Orlando Informer. While the popular pastry was initially made out of chocolate mousse-filled chocolate cake and topped with ganache, the new version comes in a small, reusable cauldron with bright orange flames made out of frosting.

The new cakes cost $9.95, a $6 hike from the original pastry, which cost $3.95, according to Orlando Informer. Despite the price increase, Harry Potter fans seem to love the treat.

