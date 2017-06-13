Tech
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Is Challenging Kids to Prank Their Dads on Father's Day in the Most Jimmy Kimmel Way
Jimmy Kimmel Live
PoliticsPaul Ryan to Donald Trump: 'Let Robert Mueller Do His Job'
Paul Ryan
MassachusettsA Black Widow Spider Bit a 5-Year-Old Girl Outside Her Home
Black widow spider
viralRihanna Proved She Was Queen of the Memes After the Cavaliers Lost the NBA Finals
2017 NBA Finals - Game One
BizTech Illos Apple Car
Martin Gee for TIME
Innovation

Apple Just Confirmed Rumors It's Working On Something Huge

Lisa Eadicicco
10:17 AM ET

Apple CEO Tim Cook has for the first time confirmed that the company is working on autonomous driving technology, Bloomberg reports. When asked about the tech giant's intentions in the automotive field during a recent Bloomberg Television interview, Cook said that the company is "focusing on autonomous systems."

Cook hinted that there are applications for Apple's technology besides powering self-driving cars: "Clearly one purpose of autonomous systems is self-driving cars," he said. "There are others."

The revelation comes after rumors have circulated for years about Apple's plans to expand more deeply into the car market. The initiative, said to be called Project Titan, was reportedly launched in 2014. Earlier reports, such as one from The Wall Street Journal, suggested that Apple was planning to develop its own electric car by 2019. But late last year, Bloomberg reported that the company switched its focus to the underlying technology that powers self-driving cars, rather than building its own vehicle from scratch.

While it's unclear if and when Apple's technology will be on the road, the company has already been testing its systems in public areas. The iPhone maker obtained a permit in April to try out three driverless SUVs on California streets, Bloomberg also reported.

Cook didn't disclose any additional details about the Apple's efforts. "We'll see where it takes us," he said during the interview. "We're not really saying from a product point of view what we will do."

Apple executives have hinted at the company's interest in the past. Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, called the car "the ultimate mobile device" in a 2015 interview at Recode's Code Conference, for instance.

Cook's comments come as companies like Alphabet's Waymo and Uber are also racing to establish themselves as leaders in the emerging autonomous vehicle market, which could be worth $7 trillion by 2050, according to a report from Intel and Strategy Analytics. It also comes at a time when Silicon Valley companies are scrambling to compete in the lucrative and burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, which Cook called a vital part of self-driving car development.

"We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects," Cook said during the Bloomberg interview. "It's probably one of the most difficult A.I. projects to actually work on."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME