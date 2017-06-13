Politics
Search
Sign In
SenateJeff Sessions Braces For Sharp Questions During Public Testimony to Senate Panel
Jeff Sessions
indonesiaIndonesia's Military Chief Says ISIS Cells Are in 'Almost Every Province' of the Country
Indonesian military Chief Gatot Nurmantyo talks to reporters in Jakarta
magnum photosPrestigious Photo Agency Magnum to Receive Outside Investment
society‘It’s Like Having an Incurable Disease’: Inside the Fight Against Revenge Porn
revenge-porn-kara-jefts-2
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during an event at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Congress

Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Panel in Russia Investigation

Emily Weyrauch
6:00 AM ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday amid the panel's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The public testimony comes just days after f ormer FBI Director James Comey riveted Washington with his own explosive testimony about the agency's investigation and his interactions with President Donald Trump before Trump fired him.

Sessions recused himself from the investigation following revelations that he had undisclosed contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but Comey suggested during his testimony that there might be more revelations to come surrounding the need for Sessions' recusal.

The hearing is scheduled to kick off at about 2 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME