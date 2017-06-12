Trump Crashed a Wedding at His Golf Club and the Internet Has Thoughts

It was a typical wedding until the President showed up.

When Tucker Gladhill and Kristen Piatkowski were celebrating at their reception at Trump's National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday night, President Trump made a surprise appearance. According to CNN , a party guest said POTUS dropped in at around 10:30 p.m.

That's when Piatkowski, who Trump called a "beautiful bride," raced through a circle of guests to join hands with him and chat. "Looking good Donald!" one wedding-goer said as Trump posed for photos with bride and groom. "U.S.A!" a group of wedding guests chanted together.

Earlier that day, Trump held a private fundraiser at the members-only club for moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey.

He stopped to say hello at the wedding party 🥂🇺🇸 A post shared by Madelyn Smith (@madelyns_moving_castle) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Trump made surprise stop at wedding reception last night at Bedminster. The crowd broke out into chants of 'USA!' (Video obtained by CNN) pic.twitter.com/sfe6zFdOlI - Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) June 11, 2017

Trump's supporters found the visit endearing.

How can anyone not love this man? pic.twitter.com/4TAhhwz0c0 - Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 11, 2017

Set politics aside, it's awfully cool to have the President of the United States crash your wedding. https://t.co/fzlCYlej7S - Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 11, 2017

if he showed up to my wedding I would have been livid! Trump supporter or not, the attention - Jovonne Ricks (@RicksJovonne) June 12, 2017

A visit from the President is no small matter. Some critics took to Twitter to say that his visit adds up to free publicity for the Trump-branded property, muddying the line that separates his family business and presidential duties. A now discontinued brochure set this very expectation for prospective clients, according to the New York Times . “If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in and congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time and privacy.”

Trump's NJ golf club was marketing him as a wedding selling point—pledging he'd likely stop by for photos if on site https://t.co/1zIrYcbZTN pic.twitter.com/FWjOhe9mG5 - Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 3, 2017

It looks like President Trump dropped by a wedding reception at his for-profit Bedminster club. Seems like good marketing for future events. pic.twitter.com/ckCsvZsXHm - Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 11, 2017

On Friday night, Trump also made time to pop in on an eighth-grade graduation at the club to speak to students, according to the Washington Post

The happy couple and the young students aren't the only ones. In February, Trump dropped in on a Mar-a-Lago wedding of Nashville socialite Vanessa Falk, according to USA Today .