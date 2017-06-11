World
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedJennifer Lawrence's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Double-Engine Failure
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers'
CongressSen. Lindsey Graham: President Trump Could 'Go Down' For Discussing Russia Investigation
Former Secretary Of State Madeline Albright Testifies To Senate Committee U.S. Democracy Assistance Programs Abroad
tennisRafael Nadal Wins Record 10th French Open Title
2017 French Open - Day Fifteen
United KingdomTheresa May Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Calls for Her to Step Down
Theresa May Seeks Queen's Permission To Form A Coalition Government
Homemade Pineapple and Ham Hawaiian Pizza
Homemade Pineapple and Ham Hawaiian Pizza Ready to Eat bhofack2--;Getty Images/iStockphoto
Canada

The Man Who Invented Hawaiian Pizza Has Died

Mahita Gajanan
12:58 PM ET

The man who invented Hawaiian pizza, setting off one of the biggest debates in food, died on Thursday at the age of 83.

Sam Panopoulos, who was born in Greece and moved to Canada when he was 20, decided to try out pineapple on pizza in 1962 to attract customers to one of his Ontario-based restaurants.

"We just put it on, just for the fun of it, see how it was going to taste," Panopoulos told the BBC earlier this year. "We were young in the business and we were doing a lot of experiments."

Panopoulos said he and his brothers enjoyed the contrast between the pineapple's sweetness and the savory flavor of the ham also added to the pizza. They named it Hawaiian pizza after the brand of canned pineapple used on the pie.

Adding pineapple on pizza became a heated topic earlier this year after the president of Iceland jokingly denounced the topping, sparking backlash online, a trove of memes and even prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to weigh in.

"I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation," he tweeted in February.

An obituary for Panopoulos described the Hawaiian pizza inventor as an "unforgettable personality," and commended him for his loyalty, protective nature and sense of humor.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME