ParentingHow to Make Sure Social Media Doesn’t Get Your Kid Kicked Out of College
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
EnvironmentDrinking Water for 15 Million Americans Is Contaminated With a Toxic Chemical, Report Finds
Child filling glass with tap water UK
celebritiesRapper T-Pain Gave This Student His Yearbook Quote So Now He's Set for Life
Spotify/ All Def Digital Traffic Jams Premiere Party
CourtsProsecutors Read Bill Cosby's Deposition About Giving Quaaludes to Women
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 497 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reza Aslan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 28, 2017  NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

CNN Cancels Reza Aslan's Show Following Anti-Trump Tweets Over London Attack

Aric Jenkins
4:45 PM ET

CNN has parted ways with author and television host Reza Aslan following a pair of profane anti-President Trump tweets in the wake of last week's terrorist attack in London.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,'” the network said in a statement, according to Variety. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best."

Aslan faced backlash after he used profanity to describe Trump following remarks he made in the wake of a terrorist attack on the London Bridge that killed eight people. In two tweets, Aslan, an Iranian-American, called Trump a "piece of sh-t" and a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis" because Aslan believed the President was using the attack to promote his travel ban for Muslim-majority countries.

The Believer host later apologized, but CNN — a news network that has been accused of promoting biased content — went through with its decision.

“Obviously I am very disappointed in this decision. ‘Believer’ means a great deal to me and to the countless viewers it’s reached. Its message of religious tolerance and exploration is extremely important right now," Aslan said in a statement on Twitter.

"However, in these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated, and I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet," Aslan said in the statement. "Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and scholar."

Believer was set to enter its second season on CNN. Aslan said that he is looking forward to partnering with another network to "continue to spread my message."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME