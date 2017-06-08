U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebrities'I'm Not Buddha.' Katy Perry Has a Lot More to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift
2011 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Reads Between the Lines of 'Weird Stuff' in James Comey's Statement
CongressJames Comey Says White House Comments on Firing Were 'Lies, Plain and Simple'
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
sleepWhy Sleeping In May Be Dangerous
Portrait of woman sleeping in bed
A raven is seen at the Tower of London, Thursday, October 20
A raven is seen at the Tower of London, Oct. 20, 2005.  Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
animals

Ravens Remember People Who Have Wronged Them, Study Says

Melissa Chan
10:58 AM ET

Ravens remember people who have wronged them, a new study has found.

The black birds, which have been depicted in Hollywood and literature as bad omens, can recognize the faces of people who have treated them unfairly and tend to avoid those people for at least a month, according to a study recently published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

Researchers in Austria conducted behavior tests on nine captivity-bred ravens and found that ravens were more likely to work with people who have not cheated them. Under an established exchange system, the birds were given bread and were allowed to swap the piece of bread with experimenters for cheese. Some of the experimenters gave the ravens cheese for the bread, while others ate the cheese in front of the birds after they had given up the bread.

That led ravens in later experiments to choose to trade with the reliable and “fair” researcher who had not betrayed them over experimenters who ate the cheese.

The researchers say the study shows ravens “possess an array of sophisticated cognitive mechanisms involved in memory.”

“Our results show that ravens can remember, after a single interaction sequence, who is worth cooperating with in the future,” the study said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME