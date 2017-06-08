Michelle Obama Says No One Noticed That Barack Obama Wore the Same Tuxedo for Eight Years

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama wait on the North Portico for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan ahead of a state dinner at the White House September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama and Xi announced an agreement on curbing climate change and an understanding on cyber security. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Before Barack Obama ‘s post-presidency leather jacket , there was his tuxedo jacket. And he liked it so much, he wore it all eight years of his presidency.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed this tidbit during an appearance at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, noting that while the dresses and accessories she wore for state dinners were meticulously photographed and scrutinized, her husband got away with wearing the same outfit year in and year out.

“This is the unfair thing — you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” she said.

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace — they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

“And he was proud of it too,” she continued. “He’s like, ‘Mmm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’ ”

The former first lady also shared the story behind the photo of her adjusting her husband’s bow tie just before they welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan to the White House during a state visit in September 2015.

While waiting to greet their guests at the North Portico of the White House, the Obamas were photographed by “about 100 press people,” the former first lady recalls.

“So we’re standing there waiting for the cars to roll in … and I was bored,” she admits. “So I sort of thought, let me make sure my husband looks good.”

This article originally appeared on People.com