Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
animalsRavens Remember People Who Have Wronged Them, Study Says
A raven is seen at the Tower of London, Thursday, October 20
celebrities'I'm Not Buddha.' Katy Perry Has a Lot More to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift
2011 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Reads Between the Lines of 'Weird Stuff' in James Comey's Statement
CongressJames Comey Says White House Comments on Firing Were 'Lies, Plain and Simple'
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
President Obama Hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping For State Visit
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama wait on the North Portico for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan ahead of a state dinner at the White House September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama and Xi announced an agreement on curbing climate change and an understanding on cyber security. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Says No One Noticed That Barack Obama Wore the Same Tuxedo for Eight Years

Tierny McAfee / People
11:04 AM ET

Before Barack Obama‘s post-presidency leather jacket, there was his tuxedo jacket. And he liked it so much, he wore it all eight years of his presidency.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed this tidbit during an appearance at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, noting that while the dresses and accessories she wore for state dinners were meticulously photographed and scrutinized, her husband got away with wearing the same outfit year in and year out.

“This is the unfair thing — you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” she said.

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace — they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

“And he was proud of it too,” she continued. “He’s like, ‘Mmm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’ ”

The former first lady also shared the story behind the photo of her adjusting her husband’s bow tie just before they welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan to the White House during a state visit in September 2015.

While waiting to greet their guests at the North Portico of the White House, the Obamas were photographed by “about 100 press people,” the former first lady recalls.

“So we’re standing there waiting for the cars to roll in … and I was bored,” she admits. “So I sort of thought, let me make sure my husband looks good.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME