Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) Paramount Pictures—Getty Images

Danny and Sandy, through thick and thin.

One week after Olivia Newton-John publicly revealed she’s currently undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer , her longtime friend and former Grease costar John Travolta is sending love her way.

“Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “If we all put our intentions for her to get through this—I know her so well—she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”

Travolta, 63, and Newton-John, 68, shot to superstardom in 1978 after they played 1950s high school lovebirds in the high school musical movie.

Over the years, the stars have teamed up to perform and even produced a holiday-themed album, This Christmas , together that featured a new duet, “I Think You Might Like It.”

Last fall, Newton-John opened up to PEOPLE about a dinner date with Travolta at his home where her husband, John Easterling , 65, watched Grease for the first time.

“John Travolta invited us for dinner because he wanted to meet my John. He has his plane parked on his own private runway, amazingly,” she recalled. “I told him that John had never seen Grease , so he said, ‘Well, why don’t we have dessert on the plane?'”

“My John had never seen it, so he got to see it with the two of us,” she continued. “It’s hilarious when I think about it. It sounds like a movie, but it really happened!”

This article originally appeared on People.com