Fans of TLC all know that a "scrub" is a guy who's not deserving of our love, since he's hanging out of the passenger side of his best friend's ride, trying to holler at us.
And we know that we shouldn't go chasing waterfalls, but should instead stick to the rivers and lakes we're used to.
These all-important lessons come to us courtesy of iconic girl group TLC, whose classic 1990s hit songs "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" remain relevant anthems today (and popular in karaoke night rotations). But recently on Twitter, a few fans had questions for the preternaturally wise ladies of TLC. Had their scrub policy changed, after decades of reconsideration? And what about those alluring waterfalls — could we chase them now? These were the burning queries sent out into the internet ether this week.
Thankfully, TLC shot back with answers. And in case you were wondering: no, nothing has changed.
Just this spring, the two remaining members of TLC, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, released a new single with Snoop Dogg called "Way Back," their first new music in 15 years. An album — their "fifth and final" one — is expected to drop this summer.