Fans of TLC all know that a "scrub" is a guy who's not deserving of our love , since he's hanging out of the passenger side of his best friend's ride, trying to holler at us.

And we know that we shouldn't go chasing waterfalls , but should instead stick to the rivers and lakes we're used to.

These all-important lessons come to us courtesy of iconic girl group TLC , whose classic 1990s hit songs "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" remain relevant anthems today (and popular in karaoke night rotations). But recently on Twitter, a few fans had questions for the preternaturally wise ladies of TLC. Had their scrub policy changed, after decades of reconsideration? And what about those alluring waterfalls — could we chase them now? These were the burning queries sent out into the internet ether this week.

Thankfully, TLC shot back with answers. And in case you were wondering: no, nothing has changed.

Just this spring, the two remaining members of TLC, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, released a new single with Snoop Dogg called "Way Back," their first new music in 15 years. An album — their "fifth and final" one — is expected to drop this summer.