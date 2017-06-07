Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
BizarreA New York Man Was Struck by Lightning While Sitting at His Desk
CrimeShe Allegedly Coaxed Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself. Now She's on Trial
Texting Suicide
london attack'I Could See There Was Radicalization.' Mother of London Attacker Laments His Dark Turn
Youssef Zaghba, 22, identified by Italian and British law enforcement bodies as the the third man shot dead by police officers during the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market is seen in an undated image handed out by the Metropolitan Police
politicsWhy James Comey’s Testimony Won’t Give All the Answers We Need
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
viral

Watch a Deaf Singer on America's Got Talent Wow the Audience With Her Moving Song

Raisa Bruner
11:27 AM ET

In a new episode of America's Got Talent Tuesday night, one surprising performance moved even the professionally stoic veteran judge Simon Cowell. Contestant Mandy Harvey, 29, lost her hearing at age 18 — but appeared onstage to perform a song of her own composition, aided by a sign language translator to communicate with the judges.

"Basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated," she explained to the judges of her hearing loss. She abandoned her passion for a time, but Harvey, who had been singing since she was a child, was able to return to it by relying on muscle memory, visual tuners and trust in her own pitch.

"After I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up," she said, before launching into a performance of the original song, "Try." A sweet and melodious acoustic tune, Harvey hit every note — and drew tears and a standing ovation from the audience. Finally, Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer, sending her through to the live show.

"I’ve done this a long time," the former American Idol judge said as he went up to her after to congratulate her. "That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard.” Watch her wow the crowd in her moving song, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME