Watch Live: President Trump Discusses Infrastructure Plan in Ohio

President Donald Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Wednesday to discuss his infrastructure plans.

Trump is scheduled speak at Rivertowne Marina around 1 p.m. EDT as part of his Infrastructure Week. The President is expected to discuss repairing the 12,000-mile inland waterway system , which the Ohio River is part of, as well as his ideas for improving the county's infrastructure as a whole.

Trump has repeatedly called for a $1 trillion initiative to overhaul the country's roads and bridges.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would also be speaking about healthcare in Ohio and meeting with "ObamaCare victims."

