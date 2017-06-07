Politics
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Discusses Infrastructure Plan in Ohio

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:25 AM ET

President Donald Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Wednesday to discuss his infrastructure plans.

Trump is scheduled speak at Rivertowne Marina around 1 p.m. EDT as part of his Infrastructure Week. The President is expected to discuss repairing the 12,000-mile inland waterway system, which the Ohio River is part of, as well as his ideas for improving the county's infrastructure as a whole.

Trump has repeatedly called for a $1 trillion initiative to overhaul the country's roads and bridges.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would also be speaking about healthcare in Ohio and meeting with "ObamaCare victims."

Watch Trump's remarks here live, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

