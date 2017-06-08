40 Photos of Kanye West Being Kanye

Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressPaul Ryan Said President Trump Is 'Learning as He Goes' About FBI Independence
House Speaker Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Speak To Media After Their Weekly Party Conference
White HousePresident Trump Isn't Tweeting About James Comey Yet. But His Son Is
The 2016 Republican National Convention
CongressJames Comey Had a Friend Leak His Memo About President Trump
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE
Five Best IdeasWhy Cities Need Their Own Foreign Policies
A Sunny Manhattan Afternoon
Damon Dash Promotes Clothing Line
Damon Dash and Kanye West in New York City, on Aug. 15, 2002.Getty Images
Damon Dash Promotes Clothing Line
Hip-Hop Theater Festival's First Hip-Hop Unity Concert
Freedom Classic/Roc-a-fella Weekend Jump Off
Kanye West and Young Gunz London Performance at Elysium
Kanye West and Young Gunz London Performance at Elysium
Kanye West and Raven Visit MTV's "TRL" - February 10, 2004
Lifebeat Hearts and Voices Benefit
GQ Presents Kanye West's Platinum Party
Rick James Found Dead At His Home
The 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kanye West's Heaven GRAMMY After Party Sponsored by Entertainment Weekly - Inside
Mission: Impossible III Premiere Presented by BET's 106 &amp; Park
Paris Fashion Week - Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Store Christmas Window Lighting
Princes William &amp; Harry At 'Concert for Diana' Party
Paris Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2008 - Givenchy
Dior Men Spring Summer 2009 Fashion Show
2008 Essence Music Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1
Marc Jacobs Spring '09 Fashion Show - Front Row and Backstage
Givenchy: Paris Fashion Week Ready-to-Wear A/W 09
2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Autumn Winter 2010-2011 Menswear Collection In Paris
2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Backstage
2012 BET Awards - Show
Kim Kardashian Halloween Birthday Bash At LIV Nightclub
Kim Kardashian Sighting In Paris
Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015
Kanye West - The Yeezus Tour SYDNEY
adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Runway
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016
2015 School Of Art Institute Of Chicago Commencement Ceremony
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 16, 2015
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016
Kanye West In Concert - New York, NY
POLITICS-US-TRUMP
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 15, 2017
Damon Dash and Kanye West in New York City, on Aug. 15, 2002.
Getty Images
1 of 40
celebrities

40 Photos of Kanye West Being Kanye

Cady Lang,Kenneth Bachor
12:05 PM ET

Kanye West, rapper-fashion designer-pop cultural provocateur, is one of the most dynamic (if, at times, polarizing) figures in the world and for good reason.

Since Kanye first appeared on the music scene, he's gone through multiple transformations — brash young Jay Z-endorsed rapper, enfant terrible of the music world, aspiring fashion visionary, frequent Twitter prophet, Kardashian consort, and artist battling his demons. Throughout the reninventions, however, one thing has remained constant and that's Kanye's indomitable belief in himself.

Call it ego, hubris, or narcissism, but Kanye's supreme assurance in himself is what has made him a cultural phenomenon for close to two decades, something he's well aware of — this is the man, after all, who once declared himself "the greatest artist of all time" and wryly wrote the lyrics "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye." This braggadocio has also given birth to some of the most memorable instances in pop culture: when he rushed the MTV Video Music Awards stage during a Taylor Swift acceptance speech, when he unforgettably made his point about former President George W. Bush's handling of Hurricane Katrina on live television, and more recently, when his fashion shows had no shortage of drama.

In honor of his 40th birthday, TIME looked back at the most noteworthy moments of Kanye being unapologetically Kanye.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME