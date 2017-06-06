U.S.
Search
Sign In
the afternoon briefThe Afternoon Brief: Reality Leigh Winner, Notre Dame Hammer Attack and Amal Clooney's Twins
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.
celebritiesThe Internet Is Overflowing With Joy About George and Amal Clooney's Newborn Twins
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
PoliticsPresident Trump Can't Stop Tweeting
Capitol
FloridaSports League Raises Money for Teens Left Orphaned After Orlando Shooting
Florida Shooting
Washington State College Protests
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo, hundreds of students at the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., protest against the college administration and demanded change after weeks of brewing racial tension on campus. Lisa Pemberton/AP
Education

Evergreen State College Resumes Classes After Violent Threat and $10,000 in Damage

Katie Reilly
12:38 PM ET

Evergreen State College resumed a normal schedule on Tuesday morning after several tumultuous days involving violent threats and vandalism that forced the public college to shut down.

The college in Olympia, Wash., suspended operations on Thursday after emergency operators received a call from a person claiming to be armed and driving to the Evergreen State College campus, threatening to "execute as many people on that campus as I can get ahold of."

While law enforcement officials searched the campus and found no credible threat related to the call, an incident of vandalism on Sunday night led to $10,000 in property damage, according to the county sheriff's office.

"They have had people walking around with sticks and baseball bats late at night causing property damage," Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza told the Washington Post. "They asked us to come out and assist."

The campus reopened on Monday afternoon.

The incidents followed protests over race on campus last month, when student protesters confronted and called for the removal of a professor who objected to a plan to ask white people to consider leaving campus for a day of discussions about race. The plan for the program reversed the school's longstanding tradition of hosting an optional "Day of Absence and Day of Presence" during which students and faculty of color have left campus for a day of community discussion.

This year, the program included an optional anti-bias training for white students off campus and an optional educational program for students of color on campus. In response to backlash, Evergreen State has emphasized that its "Day of Absence" programs have always optional and said no white students or faculty members have ever been asked to leave campus.

"Evergreen is not alone in colleges currently experiencing conflict, but because of our longstanding commitment to open and respectful debate it is imperative that the campus dialogue reflects these values. The tumultuous events of the last week have revealed the need to delve further into issues of diversity and equity at Evergreen," the school's Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday. "Going forward, the college will take a measured approach, which is crucial to ensure that we respond appropriately, rather than reactively."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME