Watch 'Game of Thrones' Star Jason Momoa Do a Traditional Dance

While Jason Momoa is filming Aquaman, the beloved Game of Thrones star found time during his schedule to perform a haka for his friend, Mark Hunt, a mixed martial artist from New Zealand who's known as "The Super Samoan."
Hunt, who was visiting the Australian gym Heartbreak Conditioning, was honored with the traditional Maori war cry and dance by the members of the gym, which included Momoa, who's currently filming his new superhero movie down under.
According to an Instagram post from Heartbreak Conditioning founder and owner Cole Te Tuhi Puru, the haka was specially composed for the gym and is only used on "special occasions."
Watch Momoa perform the haka below.