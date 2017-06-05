Watch 'Game of Thrones' Star Jason Momoa Do a Traditional Dance

While Jason Momoa is filming Aquaman , the beloved Game of Thrones star found time during his schedule to perform a haka for his friend, Mark Hunt, a mixed martial artist from New Zealand who's known as "The Super Samoan."

Hunt, who was visiting the Australian gym Heartbreak Conditioning, was honored with the traditional Maori war cry and dance by the members of the gym, which included Momoa, who's currently filming his new superhero movie down under.

According to an Instagram post from Heartbreak Conditioning founder and owner Cole Te Tuhi Puru, the haka was specially composed for the gym and is only used on "special occasions."

Watch Momoa perform the haka below.

My editing skills suck A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on May 27, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Was a special moment for the gym and it was there to show our appreciation of the warrior the Super Samoan @markhuntfighter is and to offer some energy and blessings for the journey ahead , the full haka will be up soon ! Haka Manuka Whakawaha - take on the challenge Was composed by a whanaunga Tapunga Nepe for the gym We were also honored to have another prominent Polynesian Jason Momoa @prideofgypsies join us to honor the bro, and he smashed it also, along with the rest of the brothers from the heartbreak Whanau giving it there all in there. This haka is only used on special occasions and yesterday was one of those days Full vid to come A post shared by Cole Smith (@colehbc) on May 28, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT