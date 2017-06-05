Tech
Attendees work on their devices ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California on June 13, 2016. / AFP / GABRIELLE LURIE (Photo credit should read GABRIELLE LURIE/AFP/Getty Images) GABRIELLE LURIE—AFP/Getty Images
Apple

Watch Live: Apple Makes Big Announcements at WWDC 2017

Alex Fitzpatrick
9:30 AM ET

Thousands of software developers, tech reporters and Apple fans are flocking to the San Jose Convention Center this week for WWDC, the iPhone maker's annual event during which it makes big announcements about the future of its products and services.

The headlining event is the keynote address, which begins Monday at 1 p.m. E.T., 10 a.m. P.T.

What can we expect from the Cupertino, Calif. tech giant this year? It's probably too early for the introduction of a new iPhone. But the rumor mill suggests we could see a Siri-powered smart speaker to rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Mac desktop and laptop announcements are likely, too. And even if we don't get a new iPhone, we'll likely see the latest version of iOS, the software powering the popular handset.

How can you watch Apple's WWDC 2017? Tune in to the livestream above. Alternatively, visit Apple.com in the Safari web browser, or watch on Apple TV.

Follow TIME