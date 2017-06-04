Leaders from across the globe have shown an outpouring of support and condolences for the United Kingdom after two terrorist attacks struck the nation's capital Saturday night, killing at least six people and wounding some 48 others. The U.K. was still reeling from a May 22 suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people in Manchester, mostly young girls, when this weekend's shocking attacks occurred.

At around 10 p.m., a van veered off the road on the iconic London Bridge crossing the River Thames, colliding with pedestrians and sending bystanders fleeing in fear. Gunshots were heard as several men reportedly got out of the vehicle and began attacking people with large knives. Shortly afterwards, news emerged that another stabbing attack had taken place at Borough Market, a nearby area packed with popular bars and restaurants.

Police said six people have died, while the London Ambulance Service said they have taken 48 people to hospitals across the city. Three suspects have been fatally shot by police, who believe that all of the bridge attackers have been killed.

As details emerged, messages of grief and support poured forth from other countries where people watched the tragic events unfold. Below are a few words of solace from leaders worldwide:

Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. - Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017

Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected. - Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 3, 2017

Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London. - Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) June 4, 2017

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. - Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump first responded to the attack by saying that his administration's controversial proposal to ban travel from six predominantly Muslim countries should be implemented. "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" Trump tweeted.

He later followed up with a more mainstream message of assistance.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Trump spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May shortly after the incident, "offering his condolences for the brutal terror attacks" and praising the "heroic response of police and other first responders," according to a White House readout.