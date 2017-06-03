Thousands of protestors are calling for an independent probe into the Trump administration's possible ties to the Russian government at "March for Truth" rallies across the United States on Saturday.

Demonstrations were taking place in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco and dozens of other locations, totaling more than 135 protests in cities around the country. Other international cities such as London, Brussels, Munich were said to be participating in solidarity as well, according to the March for Truth 's official website.

"We call for a #MarchForTruth on Saturday, June 3rd to raise our voices and let our elected leaders know that Americans want answers," the site reads. "The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President."

New York had one of the event's largest gatherings at Foley Square in Manhattan. Timothy Snyder, a Yale University professor and author, took the stage urging the crowd to continue pressuring President Donald Trump's administration in the wake of controversial moves like the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the Russia probe prior to his termination.

'When you fire the man investigating you, you are confessing.' --@TimothyDSnyder at the NYC #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/AiyvaQEUSh - Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017

Other cities like Chicago and Los Angeles drew large crowds with picket signs, according to posts on Twitter.

Los Angeles has had enough of trump's corruption, bigotry & lies. Demand the truth! Beautiful. ❤️ #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/Dpe95I7b0t - Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 3, 2017

Londoners stood in solidarity with the movement as well. In addition to concerns over collusion with the Kremlin, Trump experienced a wave of global backlash following his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday.

The awesome signs are gathering at the @MarchForTruth17 in London in Grosvenor Sq 📣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2SWZbF8yQv - Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) June 3, 2017

"We will rise together to call for a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency," March for Truth's website added.