Politics
Search
Sign In
paris agreementRex Tillerson Downplays Significance of U.S. Pulling Out of Paris Agreement
US-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
Crime'Completely Heartless': Man Stole Portland Stabbing Victim's Wedding Ring Off His Finger, Police Say
Aviation11 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Airplanes
Jet Airplane
viralWoman Sets Her Wedding Dress On Fire to Burn the Memory of a Relationship Gone Wrong
Wedding dress in box
Donald Trump

President Trump's Campaign Announces a 'Pittsburgh, Not Paris' Rally in D.C.

Aric Jenkins
3:09 PM ET

President Donald Trump's campaign has reportedly announced a "Pittsburgh, not Paris" rally across from the White House on Saturday to commemorate the United States' withdrawal from the global climate agreement.

The rally is sponsored by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia and will kick off at 10 a.m. in Lafayette Square, according to a Trump campaign announcement, Politico reports.

“As you know, the President has been under siege from the mainstream media and the Democrats, especially now that he put American jobs first by withdrawing from the Paris Accord. Therefore, we are organizing a group to demonstrate our support for President Trump and his fearless leadership,” the invitation reads, according to Politico.

On Thursday, Trump announced his intentions to remove the U.S. from the landmark climate accord that has been signed by every country on the planet save for Syria and Nicaragua.

The rally's name stems from the President's speech in which he said: "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve U.S. interests."

But Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto doesn't see eye to eye with Trump's remarks, pointing out that the city voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. "As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future," he tweeted Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME