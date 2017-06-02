Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
spelling beeAn Unflappable Sixth-Grader Has Won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 
Students Compete In The Finals Of The Scripps National Spelling Bee
PhilippinesWhat to Know About the Attack at Resorts World Manila
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-ATTACK
WorldThe Resorts World Manila Attack Has Exposed Worrying Gaps in the Philippine Capital's Security
Resorts World Manila Under Attack In The Philippines
Supreme CourtThe Trump Administration Is Asking the Supreme Court to Reinstate Its Travel Ban
Donald Trump Hosts Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc At White House
Gilbert Baker Google Doodle
Gilbert Baker Google Doodle. Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates the Man Behind the Rainbow Flag

Ryan Kilpatrick
3:23 AM ET

Google on Friday used its latest Doodle to celebrate American artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker, creator of the rainbow flag that has become a symbol of pride for LGBTQ individuals around the world.

Baker made his way from Kansas to San Francisco with the U.S. Army. After leaving the military, Baker taught himself to sew and volunteered his skills to make protest banners for the city's gay community.

In 1978, influential gay leader Harvey Milk challenged Baker to create a new symbol for activists to rally around. The most widely used icon at the time was the pink triangle, reclaimed from the symbol used during World War II to identify gay prisoners being held in Nazi concentration camps.

While it may have been a potent symbol of common suffering and struggle, Baker wanted to create something more positive and celebratory to bind the growing LGBT movement together.

The first rainbow flag Baker put together with volunteers in the attic of the Gay Community Center included eight differently colored horizontal stripes with their own meaning. After Milk's assassination later that year, demand for the flag exploded and the limited availability of some fabric meant reducing the number of stripes to today's six.

Baker passed away last year at the age of 65. Today, he would have turned 66.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME