Watch Live: Linda Sarsour Delivers CUNY Public Health Commencement Address

Muslim-American activist Linda Sarsour will deliver the commencement address for the City University of New York School of Public Health on Thursday — a speech that has drawn early criticism from right-wing speakers and pundits.
The school's selection of Sarsour — who was one of the primary organizers of the Women's March on Washington — sparked protests outside the school last week. Critics have accused her of holding anti-Semitic views because of her statements on Islam and Middle Eastern politics, but Sarsour has denied the accusation.
"There’s a conflation between the critique of the state of Israel and their policies with anti-Semitism, which I think is really flawed and inaccurate," Sarsour told TIME on Wednesday.
The graduation ceremony, which will be held at Harlem's Apollo Theater, is schedule to begin at 5 p.m. Watch it live above.