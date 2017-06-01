Watch Live: Linda Sarsour Delivers CUNY Public Health Commencement Address

Linda Sarsour speaks onstage during the 30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast at Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 11, 2017 in New York City.

Linda Sarsour speaks onstage during the 30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast at Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 11, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Muslim-American activist Linda Sarsour will deliver the commencement address for the City University of New York School of Public Health on Thursday — a speech that has drawn early criticism from right-wing speakers and pundits.

The school's selection of Sarsour — who was one of the primary organizers of the Women's March on Washington — sparked protests outside the school last week. Critics have accused her of holding anti-Semitic views because of her statements on Islam and Middle Eastern politics, but Sarsour has denied the accusation.

"There’s a conflation between the critique of the state of Israel and their policies with anti-Semitism, which I think is really flawed and inaccurate," Sarsour told TIME on Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony, which will be held at Harlem's Apollo Theater, is schedule to begin at 5 p.m. Watch it live above.