U.S.
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedTom Hanks Is Having Too Much Fun Trolling His Fans
"The Circle" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
Islamic StateDon't Mistake ISIS's Ramadan Killing Spree for a Grand Strategy
IRAQ-UNREST
EnvironmentWhat to Know About the Paris Climate Agreement
climate agreement paris trump withdrawal explainer
animalsA Gay Vulture Couple Hatched a Chick Together: 'They Proved They Can'
A gay vulture couple feeds their chick at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam.
30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast
Linda Sarsour speaks onstage during the 30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast at Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 11, 2017 in New York City.  Monica Schipper/Getty Images
New York

Watch Live: Linda Sarsour Delivers CUNY Public Health Commencement Address

Katie Reilly
1:36 PM ET

Muslim-American activist Linda Sarsour will deliver the commencement address for the City University of New York School of Public Health on Thursday — a speech that has drawn early criticism from right-wing speakers and pundits.

The school's selection of Sarsour — who was one of the primary organizers of the Women's March on Washington — sparked protests outside the school last week. Critics have accused her of holding anti-Semitic views because of her statements on Islam and Middle Eastern politics, but Sarsour has denied the accusation.

"There’s a conflation between the critique of the state of Israel and their policies with anti-Semitism, which I think is really flawed and inaccurate," Sarsour told TIME on Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony, which will be held at Harlem's Apollo Theater, is schedule to begin at 5 p.m. Watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME