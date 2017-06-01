Don't Let The Rock See You Cry Unless You Want a Selfie

Proving himself to be the most tender-hearted celebrity out there, The Rock yielded to the request of a crying fan to give her the photo she dreamed of. In a post shared to his social media channels, Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson admitted that he has no defense against tears.

"If I see ya crying, I'll call an audible and the game plan changes," he wrote on the post, explaining that he's often hustled away from crowds and through back entrances in order to avoid getting slowed down by copious fan attention during his travels. But in this particular instance, he was distracted from his destination by a distraught fan who happened to be in the back area he was moving through, even though she shouldn't have been there. "Security says no, I see tears and say YES, then I get mascara and tears on my new shirt," he added. "These lil' [sic] moments w/ fans will always be some of the best parts of fame."

The fans said that they had been waiting since eight in the morning for the chance to encounter Johnson, so he took his time to take pictures with both of them and joke about his Baywatch co-star Zac Efron before moving on.