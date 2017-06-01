Dashcam Footage of Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest Released

In footage of his arrest Monday night, Tiger Woods looked confused as officers asked him to participate in a field sobriety test.

Woods tells an officer he did not use any alcohol or drugs, but does admit to taking medication.

In the video, which was released by the Jupiter, Fla. Police Department, Woods appears to have difficulty with multiple tests, including one where he is asked to follow a light with his eyes. "You're not even looking at the light," the officer is heard saying.

The golfer begins to walk away during the tests, and is later seen being put in handcuffs.

Woods said he didn't realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly. He underwent back surgery at the end of April.