More People Support Impeaching President Trump, Poll Finds

A growing number of voters say they want President Donald Trump impeached.

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found that 43% of voters would like Congress to start impeachment proceedings, which is up from 38% last week, POLITICO reported.

While calls for impeaching Trump began before the President took office, they escalated in recent weeks after reports said he asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating his former national security advisor.

According to the poll, the majority of support for impeachment comes from a general view that Trump is unfit for office, not the belief that he committed any crimes.

Of the 43% who support impeachment, 54% said they believe Trump "has proven he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not."

The poll was conducted between May 25 and May 30. It included interviews with 1,991 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.