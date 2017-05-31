Republican Congressman Says God Will 'Take Care Of' Climate Change

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., attends a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on the Flint, Mich., water crisis, March 15, 2016.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., attends a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on the Flint, Mich., water crisis, March 15, 2016. Tom Williams-CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

A Republican congressman told his constituents that he believes God will "take care of" climate change if it proves to be a "real problem."

Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg said during a town hall in Coldwater, Mich., on Friday that while he believes climate change is real, it is not something for humans to solve.

"I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time," Walberg said. "Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No."

He continued: "Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, he can take care of it."

As constituents grumbled, Walberg said: "I don't expect you to agree with me on that."

Most scientists in recent years have said that global warming is driven by human influence .

It was reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump plans to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement , the landmark 2015 deal in which nearly 200 countries promised to address climate change.

Under the deal, President Obama committed the U.S. to a 26-28% reduction in annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.