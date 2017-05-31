Google Doodle Honors Visionary Architect Zaha Hadid

Google honored Dame Zaha Hadid on Wednesday with its latest Doodle depicting the Iraqi-born British architect in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center that she designed in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Doodle marks the date that Hadid became the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize on May 31, 2004. The world-renowned architect also became the first woman awarded the Royal Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Hadid, who died of a heart attack last year at age 65, designed ground-breaking visionary buildings that spanned the globe. Her designs include the London Olympics Aquatics Center, Glasgow's Riverside Museum, the Jockey Club Innovation Tower in Hong Kong, Guangzhou Opera House, the Port Authority Building of Antwerp and Salerno Maritime Terminal.

In each of the far-flung cities that now host one of her projects, Hadid drew inspiration from the local culture and surrounding landscapes: from the wavelike London Aquatic Center to the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, which was inspired by Islamic calligraphy and geometric patterns.

Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In 2002, Hadid was awarded a CBE, and in 2010 TIME Magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in its TIME 100 issue.

On the future of architecture, she told TIME: "For excuses that are valid — like the recession — there has been a return to very banal and conservative ideas in architecture," she said. "It's not like people will come back in 40 years and say these buildings are terrible. We know that now. And that is a tremendous shame considering the progress we've made in terms of ideas and innovation in technology, material, fabrication and construction. I hope this does not have a very negative impact on what the future holds."