Donald Trump,Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron gives Donald Trump a "white-knuckle" handshake in Brussels, on May 25, 2017.
Donald Trump,Emmanuel Macron
A combination photo shows U.S. President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Macron as Macron holds tight, before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels
President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Sh
Donald Trump,Theresa May
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is greeted by U.S. President Trump at the White House in Washington
Judge Neil Gorsuch shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as Gorsuch's wife Louise applauds after President Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan
Trump meets with Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
French President Emmanuel Macron gives Donald Trump a "white-knuckle" handshake in Brussels, on May 25, 2017.
Evan Vucci—AP
Donald Trump

A History of President Trump's Awkward Handshakes

Alana Abramson,Kenneth Bachor
4:32 PM ET

Newly inaugurated French President Emmanuel Macron drew international headlines when his knuckles turned white during an intense handshake with President Donald Trump at the G-7 meeting — an encounter he later called a “moment of truth.”

But Macron’s handshake with Trump wasn’t the first time one of the President’s greetings has drawn scrutiny, or been the source of a viral moment that ricocheted across the internet.

Trump's handshake with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch after he announced his intent to nominate him immediately drew notice, as it appeared like Trump was tugging on the justice's hand. And his handshake with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was thoroughly analyzed as well, with many opining that Trudeau wasn't letting himself get pulled into the traditional tug.

Sometimes, a lack of a handshake says even more. The President drew similar fanfare when he declined to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel when she visited the White House.

Take a look at some of the other notable Trump handshakes that have caused a stir below.

