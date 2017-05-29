President Donald Trump will mark Memorial Day in a similar way to his predecessor — commemorating fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

The President will give remarks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery, which houses the graves of more than 400,000 soldiers who died in active duty, veterans and their families. Former President John F. Kennedy and William Howard Taft are buried there, as are multiple Supreme Court justices and notable military figures like Admiral William F. Halsey and General George Marshall.

Trump will speak at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to the unidentified soldiers killed overseas, according to the Associated Press. He will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. Jr.

I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. E.T. Watch it live above.