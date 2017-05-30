Hundreds gathered at the Hollywood Transit Center to hold a vigil after 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin and 53-year-old Ricky Best were murdered in Portland, Ore., on May 27, 2017.

Hundreds gathered at the Hollywood Transit Center to hold a vigil after 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin and 53-year-old Ricky Best were murdered in Portland, Ore., on May 27, 2017. Alex Milan Tracy—Sipa USA/AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump responds to deadly Portland attacks

President Donald Trump condemned the anti-Muslim attack in Portland that left two good Samaritans dead Friday. The President wrote on Twitter yesterday that the “violent attacks” are “unacceptable,” after a man spewing anti-Muslim slurs and harassing two young women on a light rail train fatally stabbed two people who had intervened. “The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance,” Trump added. His remarks came after some lawmakers and activist groups called for him to speak out against the fatal assault. Authorities said Jeremy Joseph Christian is suspected of killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, and 53-year-old Ricky John Best.

Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega has died

Manuel Noriega , the former dictator of Panama, has died. He was 83. Noriega was booted from his position in 1989 following a U.S. invasion after the Panama military fatally shot an unarmed American soldier in Panama City, according to the New York Times . Noriega was considered a onetime ally to the U.S.

Tiger Woods blames medication for DUI arrest

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida yesterday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The golf legend said in a statement that he had an “unexpected reaction” to a mix of prescription medications following back surgery. He said alcohol was not involved. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said.

Also:

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a Baghdad bomb blast that killed 10 people.

North Korea said the U.S. should expect a "bigger gift package" of precision-guided missiles.

Democrats want Jared Kushner to address reports that he proposed a secret line with Russia.

President Trump's Communications Director Mike Dubke has reportedly resigned .

