U.S.
Search
Sign In
MontanaGreg Gianforte Wins Montana House Seat After Being Charged With Assault
GOP Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Great Falls, MT
TexasFour of the Five Fastest-Growing U.S. Cities Are in Texas, Census Figures Show
Aerial view of Houston at sunset
White HouseJared Kushner's Meetings With Russian Officials Have Come Under FBI Scrutiny, Reports Say
FILE PHOTO: Kushner arrives to join Trump and the rest of the U.S. delegation to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the Royal Court in Riyadh
brazilBrazil's President Michel Temer Withdraws Troops From the Streets of the Capital
Brazilian President Temer Orders Troops To Guard Streets After Day Of Protests Amid Corruption Scandal
Opium poppy
Opium poppy, Papaver somniferum. FlowerPhotos/UIG/Getty Images
Crime

An Accidental Confession Led Police to a $500 Million Opium Poppy Field in North Carolina

Ryan Kilpatrick
1:13 AM ET

Police in North Carolina discovered a field of opium poppies worth an estimated $500 million after the man growing them assumed that officers had already uncovered the operation and offered a premature confession.

Catawba County deputies appeared at the door of Cody Xiong, 37, to follow up on an unrelated complaint, the Washington Post reports. But when he opened the door Xiong ventured: "I guess you're here for the opium."

They weren't, but soon found what he was alluding to: over an acre of poppy plants aligned in rows in Xiong's backyard.

Investigators believe the plants were being harvested in Xiong's isolated rural lot, before being shipped elsewhere. Opium poppies are used to make opium, morphine, codeine and heroin, and police estimated that the haul consisted of over 2,000 pounds of the plant.

Xiong was arrested at the site and charged with manufacturing a Schedule II drug and trafficking in opium, both felonies. He was later released from jail after posting $45,000 bail.

[WP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME