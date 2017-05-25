U.S.
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationFederal Agents Arrest Nearly 200 People in California Immigration Raids
ICE's Fugitive Operation Team
United KingdomBritish Police Resume Sharing Intel With U.S. Counterparts
Britain Attack
NevadaNevada Moonlite Bunny Ranch Damaged After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Brothel
A view outside the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, Nev.
MontanaSheriff: Greg Gianforte Given Less Serious Charge Because 'Body Slam' Didn't Cause Serious Injury
Voters In Montana Head To The Polls In Special Congressional Election
confederate flag museum georgia civil war shut down
Demonstrators protest at the South Carolina State House calling for the Confederate flag to remain on the State House grounds June 27, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina.  Win McNamee—Getty Images
georgia

Civil War Museum Says It's Closing Because County Asked Them to Remove Confederate Flags

Julia Zorthian
6:37 PM ET

A Georgia Civil War museum is closing its doors after the county asked it to remove a Confederate Flag from public land in front of the building.

The Nash Farm Battlefield Museum alleged in a May 23 Facebook post that Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons asked the staff to remove all Confederate flags from within the museum and gift shop, and that its main volunteer and donor decided to take his relics off display in response. Clemmons told a local Fox affiliate that she asked the museum to remove the flag from out front, but said she had no issue with the flags on display inside the museum.

"To exclude any Confederate flag would mean the historical value has been taken from our exhibits, and a fair interpretation could not be presented to each guest," the Board of Friends of Nash Farm Battlefield, Inc. said in the statement. "Confederate flags were on this hallowed ground, as were the Union flags. To remove either of them would be a dishonor."

A Henry County Commissioner Spokesperson reiterated to a local CBS affiliate, however, that the county did not ask the museum to remove the flags.

"The county has not asked them to take down anything or to leave the museum.," she said to CBS46. "That was something they did voluntarily."

The museum resides on the Nash Farm Battle Field Park, a Civil War battlefield that serves as a Nash County Park.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME