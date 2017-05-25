This Week in Health: How to Really Lose Weight

Little is harder than losing weight and keeping it off for good, yet many find a way. Exactly how goes deeper than diet and exercise, according to new science . Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Danny Kim for TIME

Here's the best-kept secret about weight loss: No single diet—from low carb and paleo to low fat and vegan—will work for everyone. Scientists have found that individual responses to different diets vary enormously.

New studies shed light on Zika's undetected spread through Central and South America and into the United States.

Getty Images

Do you ever "compare and despair" when scrolling through your Instagram feed? You're not alone. A new survey links the service to high levels of anxiety, depression, bullying and FOMO, or the “fear of missing out.”

For anyone searching for the best way to lose weight, the most useful tips come from people who have successfully shed pounds.

The newly elected leader of the WHO will have to fight fight a range of public-health problems.

Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME

If you’re not sleeping, you’re probably in front of one. Here are the healthiest, safest ways to deal with a screen-saturated day. (Hint: Adjusting your monitors will help.)

Getty Images

These sunblocks, all of which use natural ingredients instead of chemical ones, scored high on the Environmental Working Group's new annual report.

It may help you burn more calories, but giving up the morning meal might also have a downside.