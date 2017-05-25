Health
Magikarp Jump
BELGIUM-US-EU-NATO-DEFENCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MEETING
BELGIUM-US-FRANCE-NATO-DEFENCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MEETING
salad-cucumbers-health-food-diet-fitness-betterment-motto-stock
Molly Cranna for TIME
this week in health

This Week in Health: How to Really Lose Weight

Mandy Oaklander
1:59 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Little is harder than losing weight and keeping it off for good, yet many find a way. Exactly how goes deeper than diet and exercise, according to new science. Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

The weight loss trap: why your diet isn't working

healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, cauliflower, vegetables Danny Kim for TIME 

Here's the best-kept secret about weight loss: No single diet—from low carb and paleo to low fat and vegan—will work for everyone. Scientists have found that individual responses to different diets vary enormously.

Zika was spreading long before experts realized it

New studies shed light on Zika's undetected spread through Central and South America and into the United States.

Why Instagram is the worst social media for mental health

Getty Images 

Do you ever "compare and despair" when scrolling through your Instagram feed? You're not alone. A new survey links the service to high levels of anxiety, depression, bullying and FOMO, or the “fear of missing out.”

5 weight loss tips from people who have actually done it

For anyone searching for the best way to lose weight, the most useful tips come from people who have successfully shed pounds.

What the World Health Organization's new leader must tackle

The newly elected leader of the WHO will have to fight fight a range of public-health problems.

You Asked: What’s the best way to stare at screens all day?

TIME.com stock photos Computer Keyboard Typing Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME 

If you’re not sleeping, you’re probably in front of one. Here are the healthiest, safest ways to deal with a screen-saturated day. (Hint: Adjusting your monitors will help.)

6 best mineral sunscreens to bring to the beach

beach-sunscreen Getty Images 

These sunblocks, all of which use natural ingredients instead of chemical ones, scored high on the Environmental Working Group's new annual report.

Here's what skipping breakfast does to your body

It may help you burn more calories, but giving up the morning meal might also have a downside.

Follow TIME