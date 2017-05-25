Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur—MTV1415/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana Grande's manager took to Twitter early Thursday urging people not to live in fear and "appreciate every day" following the deadly terror attack outside of an the singer's concert in Manchester, England earlier this week.

Scooter Braun, Grande's manager, wrote a series of tweets telling his 4.1 million followers not let terrorism win after a suicide bombing killed 22 people, including young children, and injured dozens Monday.

"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy," Braun, a longtime celebrity manager, tweeted. "I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company."

Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

He went on to say that the attacks have prompted him to think about the value of life, and encouraged his followers to do the same.

"The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy," he wrote. "No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day."

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life! - Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour through June 5 following the attack to "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost." Grande herself has stayed relatively quiet since the attack, tweeting hours after it happened that she was "broken."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. - Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which echoes others in western Europe before it, including the series of coordinated attacks in Paris in 2015. While the Department of Homeland Security has said there is no known, credible threat to the U.S., number of concert venues . have announced heightened security as a result of the Manchester attack.